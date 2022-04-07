The City of Berea received nearly $1 million on Friday for the Scaffold Cane Shared Use Trail, a project that will make the road safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman was on hand to present two checks to the city. A check for $842,574 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and one for $125,000 from the Recreational Trails Program of the Kentucky Department for Local Government, was presented to Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley and other local leaders. The project is over 90 percent designed, but getting funding for construction had long been a problem.
The project runs 6/10 of a mile from Logston Lane up the hill toward Prospect and Main Streets. It will include a 10-foot-wide asphalt shared use trail and a bridge over Brushy Fork. The outside of that bridge will include a bike/pedestrian path. Coleman said she is excited about the project because it enables freer travel in the city while enhancing public safety.
“My favorite part of this is that it connects people and connects places,” Coleman said. “It’s going to make this community more accessible, and it’s going to make it safer.”
In receiving the funds, Fraley noted the project has been in development for years, but that many people have recently contributed to pushing it to the next phase. Fraley credited David Duttlinger and his staff at the Bluegrass Area Development District for writing the two grants that led to the award, but he also thanked local officials for their support, including State Senator Jared Carpenter, State Representative Deanna Frasier, Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, and others.
“This is something that is long overdue, and we really didn’t know how we were going to go about it. It goes back to before my time with Dr. Roelofs, president of Berea College, and our former mayor, Steve Connelly and others,” Fraley said.
Fraley emphasized that Berea College helped make the project possible, since the college donated the right-of-way so the city could build the trail. Momentum was also helped by people such as Lloyd Jordison of the Madison County Health Department, Dr. Peter Hackbert of Berea College’s Entrepreneurship for the Public Good, Dr. Louisa Summers, co-chair of Trail Town Berea, and others who consistently promoted the economic and quality-of-life benefits of building trails in the city.
“It really took all of those things coming together and a series of years and collaboration and cooperation to get to where we are today. That’s the one thing that I’m most proud of; that we, as a community, came together to get to this point,” Fraley said.
The Scaffold Cane Shared Use Trail accomplishes a goal Berea College President Lyle Roelofs said he had hoped would come to fruition.
“The more that we can make the outdoors safe for exercise, for family activities, the better off we all are,” Roelofs said. “This trail will connect the College Square area and Boone Tavern. Every guest at Boone Tavern will have a beautiful possible hike down the hill on the new Scaffold Cane Shared Use Trail, along Brushy Fork Creek [on Boone Trace Trail], and then up the street, back to Main Street. This will make this town even more appealing to visitors”
Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor said he is proud of the fact that a good intergovernmental relationship between Berea, Madison County, and Richmond continues to yield positive results for local residents.
“With the leadership of our Berea council, our mayor, and all of those involved, Berea College, it takes a team,” Taylor said of the Scaffold Cane Trail. “It’s a partnership to make life better for our citizens.”
Berea Business and Tourism Development Director Donna Angel said Berea’s outdoor tourism options, including the city’s network of trails, has expanded the city’s appeal to visitors and potential for economic growth.
“We see, through Tourism, that we have people that are coming here strictly for a trail walk, and then we saw more and more people who were booking an overnight stay,” Angel said. “We have grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years, and a lot of that has to do with our outdoor tourism,” Angel said.
