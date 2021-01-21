Mayor Bruce Fraley has called for community civility, asking citizens to examine how they can help make Berea a more tolerant and better place. Fraley raised the issue during the mayor’s comments section of Tuesday’s Berea City Council meeting, noting that the rancor of national political discourse has negatively affected the tone of political dialogue at the state and local level.
Fraley expressed concern about the violence in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, and called for citizens to work for mutual respect and understanding, and to turn away from violence.
“I’ve spoken with many citizens, and many of you individually, and those conversations bear out that much of the negative politics that we’ve seen in the past at the national level that have even made their way down to the state level and the local level,” Fraley said. “Many ask: What can we do to make this situation better? What can I do right here right now? In my view, we can take action at the local level, and that starts with all of us. Real change must come from each of us individually.”
Fraley also called for people to be tolerant of different
viewpoints. “So, no matter how many times we have to say it, let us also realize that we must be persistent in our message that all viewpoints and opinions should be respected whether we agree with them or whether we don’t agree with them, and that we can truly disagree without being disagreeable. I hope that you will join me in asking yourself: What can I do individually to be a part of the solution, and then take action to do your part.”
Council members thanked Fraley for his remarks, with some encouraging citizens to meet that challenge. “Love your neighbors and treat each other with respect and kindness,” said Steve Caudill. “We’re all here for the same reason, we don’t always agree on the paths, but we always know that the destination is the same and we all want Berea to be as strong as it can be as a city. Just always remember that. We all have the same goal in mind.”
In other news, the council unanimously adopted an ordinance allowing the mayor to apply to the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) for a loan for the Central Kentucky Regional Airport (CKRA). The application is part of the process of securing funds for a $1.3 million water and sewer extension project for the airport. The loan would be for $256,200 to pay for 20 percent of the cost of extending water and sewer lines out to the airport. Proceeds from the newly installed airplane hangars would be used to pay back the loan. The remaining $1,024,000 would be paid for by a grant from the Appalacian Regional Commission (ARC), the application for which is under review. Mayor Fraley noted that the other two local governments, Madison County and Richmond, have already adopted measures in support of the project.
Madison County Airport Board Chair George Wyatt said the assistance of the three governments has allowed the airport to secure larger grants to fund airport expansion, which has included the construction of 90 T-hangars and building a new ramp.
“We are moving along. We are using your funds very wisely in that we are able to take the local funds we have and leverage them to get large grants so that we can expand our airport with a minimum amount of local dollars,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt noted that future plans may include beginning construction of a new terminal by the end of this year, funded mostly by EKU, as well as working to lure corporate flight operators to make their home at CKRA.
Also passed unanimously was a joint resolution for economic development projects. The measure, which will be adopted by Madison County’s three local governments, endeavors to promote intergovernmental cooperation in the effort to retain some of the 1,400 skilled workers who are currently employed at the demilitarization project at the Blue Grass Depot. Where possible, the three governments will cooperate to help keep much of that workforce in Madison County, which could promote economic development, officials said.
In other business, the council heard the second reading of an ordinance that would raise fines imposed by the Code Enforcement Board, and to designate the Planning and Zoning administrative assistant as the custodian of that department’s records.
During Council comments, councilmembers Jim Davis and Teresa Scenters asked for work sessions to discuss future projects.
Davis asked for a discussion of the proposed mountain bike/running trail near J.C. Chambers Lane, while Scenters asked for a session to include an update on the proposed dog park.
———
Next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.