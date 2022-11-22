Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley delivered his annual State of the City address last Thursday, noting the city is still on the rise despite steep challenges. Fraley also emphasized that Berea is a city with a big heart, reaching out to help others in need. The free public event took place at the Acton Folk Center and was sponsored by the Berea Chamber of Commerce.
Fraley noted the city has emerged strong in the wake of the 2020 global pandemic, continuing to build its road infrastructure, recreation facilities, has expanded and welcomed new industries and jobs, added small businesses, all while continuing to maintain a solid financial position that includes $3 million in a “rainy day” savings account and approximately $3.5 million for needed capital expenditures, including, for example, new emergency equipment like fire trucks or police cruisers.
Berea’s notable accomplishments outlined by Fraley included:
• Substantial completion of Phase II of the Berea Bypass;
• Expansion of local industry, including AppHarvest and Hitachi Astemo Electric Motor Systems;
• Landing funding for major projects, including $1.7 million for the Scaffold Cane Shared Use Trail, $500,000 for industrial economic development, and $588,000 for the Brushy Fork Sanitary Sewer Project;
• Continuing to improve road infrastructure, including the repair and repaving of Chestnut Street and supporting the continuing upgrade of the Central Kentucky Regional Airport.
• As for priorities in the coming year, Fraley outlined some of the goals the city council, administration, and staff will be pursuing including:
• Completing the Owsley Fork Dam project;
• Adopting financial strategies to deal with inflation;
• Implementing the strategic plan to improve city parks;
• Finalizing a power purchase plan project for the city;
• Continuing positive working relationships with the city of Richmond, Madison County, Berea College, and Eastern Kentucky University.
In closing, Fraley had words of praise for staffers and the council who showed that Berea has a “big heart” when in comes to supporting other communities in need, including helping tornado victims in western Kentucky, and stepping up to help flood victims in eastern Kentucky in July. He noted that all facets of the community come together – citizens, churches, civic groups – to help those in need, whether they are in different parts of Kentucky or right in Berea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.