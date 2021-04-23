The City of Berea is better equipped to handle a natural disaster than it was 25 years ago when a tornado ripped through the Southern part of Madison County, causing major widespread damage.
“We are by far much-better equipped (to handle an emergency),” Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said. “The emergency alert system was funded by CSEPP. That works with weather alerts as well with any potential emergency at the Bluegrass Army Depot. We probably have as good of an early alert system as anyone in the country, because of our proximity to the Bluegrass Army Depot.”
In the ensuing years, the city established a relationship with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and establishing a join 911 system in Madison County.
“We also had to look at ways we would be be able to fund recovery efforts (in the future),” former Berea City Administrator and council member Randy Stone said. “It’s hard to do, be we did talk about things like that.”
Stone added that late Berea Mayor Clifford Kerby “did an excellent job” handling the crisis at the time.
“He was very interested and very willing to help people,” Stone said. “He did everything that he could (to help). He was much more of a compassionate individual than people give him credit for.
“He even wanted you to know.”
According to Stone, it took approximately five years for the city to recover from the tornado that hit Berea in the early morning hours of April 25, 1996. Stone served on the Berea City Council and also was employed by Dresser Industries at the time and said the back part of the facility was blown out by the tornado.
Stone recalled how “dark and eerie” it was in the pre-dawn hours before the twister began tearing through the city and he said the aftermath was “heartbreaking.”
Stone added that the aftermath also led to the formation of the Artisan Center, which brought Eastern Kentucky University, Berea College and the City of Berea together rejuvenate the arts and craft community, which had taken a hit after disaster struck on Broadway.
