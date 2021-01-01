After nearly 10 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us are tired of hearing about it and, quite frankly, worn out on the difficulties it has caused for all of us.
This made me very reluctant to write about this topic, but it occurred to me that there will be good things that come from our experience in dealing with the pandemic.
On of my mentors told me something that has stuck with me since the late 1980’s when he said, “Bruce, every dark cloud has a silver lining.”
That led me to think about what our silver lining might be. The first thing that came to mind from my professional world was the high level of communication and coordination among leaders in our county and cities. When we found out about or first positive case in Madison County last March, both of your Mayors and your County Judge Executive quickly came to a consensus that a press conference to inform the citizens on the topic was critical. With the help of the leadership team at the Madison County Health Department, along with Madison County Emergency Management and the Presidents of Saint Joseph Berea and Baptist Health Richmond hospitals, we held a joint press conference on March 11, 2020.
From that first press conference, a collaboration and information sharing network emerged and included the Superintendents of our public-school systems, the Presidents of both Berea College and Eastern Kentucky University, local elected officials, the Police and Fire Chiefs of all three governments, the EMS Director, and many others in leadership positions in our county.
This group has met by videoconference on a weekly basis since late March. We are now able to meet, collaborate, share information and take actions by videoconference in an efficient and cost-effective manner. The point is that this type of communication and interaction with leaders in our county is totally unprecedented and we all expect this level of cooperation to continue after the pandemic.
Our county will be stronger because of this experience. A silver lining? I believe it is, but that is only one of the silver linings.
There has also been “something good” that came from the disruption caused by the pandemic that is occurring in our personal lives. I have spoken with so many people of all ages and backgrounds that comment about how staying at home more has led to spending more time with their families. This has certainly been the case in my family. We had to slow down from the routine hustle and bustle of our daily lives.
As a result, we have taken time to have more meals together, to talk to one another, to support one another, to encourage one another, and to focus on the things that are most important, including our health, safety, and well-being. Not that we were doing a bad job of taking time for each other before, but this difficult situation really made us refocus and remember the “little things” that we often take for granted that are so important to all of us. My hopes and beliefs are that families will emerge from this stronger. Another silver lining? I think so and I hope you do as well.
During my youth, a few years ago, I was a Boy Scout. Our “motto” was “Be Prepared.”
During my reflections as we learned to cope with the pandemic, it occurred to me that I, and we as a society, have not been as “prepared” as we should be.
Personally, I had become dependent on others for so many things. I found a need to be more self-reliant as an individual and concluded that we need to be more self-reliant as a nation. We depend on other countries for food, clothing, manufactured goods, and the list could go on. From a personal standpoint, I decided that I needed to grow more of my own food and I had a pretty good garden this year. I put new line on my fishing pole where I could catch a meal like I did in my younger days.
I even preserved food for the first time in many years. If we can become less reliant on others and more reliant on ourselves, our abilities, and our own labor, I believe we will be better off in the long run. If our nation can bring production of food, goods and products back to America, it is my belief we will be better off as a country. And I believe these things will happen due to the “wake up call” of COVID-19.
Additionally, our local governments discovered that we need to rethink the way we prepare with personal protective equipment, or PPE and emergency supplies. Being better prepared and more self-reliant are definitely silver linings in that dark cloud.
We should ask ourselves, “how can I emerge from this pandemic a better person, and better family member, a more active community member, as someone who is more caring and loving of my neighbor?”
We can all answer those questions from within. We can emerge stronger, better, closer, and more prepared if we choose to do so.
My wish for everyone in Madison County is for peace, strength and determination to make 2021 a better year and the beginning of a brighter future for all of us.
