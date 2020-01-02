It’s been a busy first year for Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley.
“It does not feel like it has been a year,” Fraley said. “It has really flown by fast, because I think when you’re busy, it sometimes seems to fly the fastest. It has been a very busy year, but a good year.”
Fraley, who is nearing the completion of the first year of a four-year term, said his initial 12 months has been a very “fulfilling experience” serving as Berea’s fifth mayor.
Prior to being elected mayor, Fraley served a two-year term on the Berea City Council.
“It’s everything that I thought it would be and then some,” he said. “I think you can come in prepared, where you have been involved in city government before, but until you’re actually in the position of mayor you don’t really understand the breadth of responsibility that goes with that executive authority. There is a learning curve for anyone who comes in (to the position). I think a big part of that is learning the position just like anyone else coming in new.”
Fraley has spoken to various groups and organizations in the past year and will continue to do that in the future and wants to be involved in the community. He also is on the board of directors of the Bluegrass Area Development District.
Leadership changes
In addition to learning his new position, Fraley has made several appointments, including a new city manager, city clerk, and business development director. Former chief of police, David Gregory was hired to replace long-term city manager Randy Stone, who retired after serving the city for 22 years, while Robin Adams was hired to replace retiring veteran city clerk Cheryl Chasteen. Donna Angel was brought in from the private sector to lead the city’s business development office. Eric Scott replaced Gregory as Berea’s Police Chief.
Fraley took a three-prong approach to the business development office in an effort to attract and maintain businesses in Berea and said Angel “brings a wealth of experience into city government.” He also has added a small business development center, which he said has a “wonderful reputation and is federally funded through the United States Small Business Administration.” It will be led by Valerie Henderson. Additionally, the city has a contract with Fortune Solutions LLC to help with recruiting and retention of larger employers and industrial manufacturing facilities. They are skilled in coordinating with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development in helping those businesses acquire available funding and state incentives.
In his first year, Hyster-Yale broke ground for a 171,000 square foot expansion in what Fraley said was the “biggest business development news that this city has seen in a decade or more.” He indicated that Fortune Solutions played a key role in the manufacturing plant’s first phase of planned expansion, helping ensure state funding for the project.
“They (Hyster-Yale) are doing this in two phases,” he said. “The first phase is the construction of the 171,000-square foot (addition) and they will be making more announcements about phase II in the coming months. That’s important to Berea. I think it signals the long-term commitment from the Hyster-Yale group to the city of Berea. It speaks well for the plant here, their management staff and their employees. The city has worked with them to do the best we can to support them.”
He said the new business development approach will be to provide a “one stop shop” for business development services for all Berea businesses.
“We will (eventually) have all of our offices of business development on the second and third floor of city hall,” he said. “You will have all three of them together (in one location). The way this has evolved has exceeded my expectations.”
Donnie Davidson is currently serving as the director of Berea Public Works. Fraley said he has “brought a new energy to the department.”
“Donnie is a seasoned public works employee,” he said. “He has ingenuity and know-how. Donnie is one of these guys who can do anything. He’s a very good supervisor and he’s very respected by his staff, his peers and everybody in the city. Donnie has been doing really good things and has been fun to work with.”
Building relationships
In his role as mayor, Fraley said he has adjusted from being a policy maker to a chief executive officer of the city and said those two components are “separate but equal” parts of city government.
“What hasn’t changed is having positive, working relationships with the people on the city council, whether you are here on the city council or are acting in a different role as the mayor,” he said. “You still want to have good, positive, working relationships and that’s one thing that I think that I have been able to continue. Also you have to have a healthy amount of respect for city council members who are the legislators elected by the citizens. You want to maintain that positive, constructive, working relationship with all of them and respect differences and points of view of each individual member (of city council).
“Ultimately whether you are on council or are the mayor, our job is to serve the citizens of Berea, Kentucky to the very best of our ability and to do what’s in the best interest of the city and the citizens as a whole, not for individuals or groups. It’s for the whole and you have to take it that way. I think the council does a good job of that.”
Fraley has also developed and maintained a working relationship with Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe and Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor. He has working relationships with many in state government including State Representatives Deanna Frazier and Robert Goforth, and state Senator Jared Carpenter, along with various other state government officials. He also maintains a woking relationship with Berea College.
“Reagan, Robert and I meet regularly to discuss items in common,” Fraley said. “I think continuing to have that relationship evolve in a productive and positive manner is important.”
Fraley lauded the city’s strategic plan that was presented at the last Berea City Council meeting on Dec. 17. The plan included input from the citizens of Berea and was put together by the Kentucky League of Cities.
Past, future projects
In his first year, the U.S. 25 project has been mostly completed with a few “punch list” items that need to be finished. The project was a state endeavor and took approximately two years to complete.
“I think it’s a big improvement and long overdue,” Fraley said. “I wish it could have gone faster, but these things take time and it’s up to the state and the contractor on the timetable and getting it complete. But I think it’s a big improvement in the north end of town.”
He said the bypass project continues to be a focal point for his administration and that it is the only project in District 7 that is ready for construction. All rights of way have been purchased for the project and it’s “ready to go.”
“We have a new administration (in Frankfort) and a new transportation secretary,” Fraley said. “What I would like to do as soon as possible is work with our local elected officials and leadership with the state House of Representatives and transportation committee to make sure we are moving the process forward. The project is approved. It just has to be funded. We want to make sure we keep that on the front burner. That’s a major key to the growth of our city.”
Recently, Fraley has been involved in getting a grant for a pavilion that will be used by the local farmers market and for other events within the city. The pavilion would be located adjacent to the Tolle Building.
“You have to be cautiously optimistic in these things,” he said. “We feel very optimistic that we have a good chance of landing the funding for the multi-use pavilion. I think that will be a catalyst for business development in the area around Hwy. 21 and U.S. 25 South.”
Fraley says he will continue to work on projects vital to the city’s future. They include various trails in the city, including Brushy Fork, the Owsley Fork Dam project, which is crucial to the city’s water supply and is a top priority. He also is considering the impact to Berea and all of Madison County as changes come to the Bluegrass Army Depot.
