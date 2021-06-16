Frank Hudson, Jr.

Frank Hudson, Jr.,  76, Berea, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home. 

The family held services on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Cowan Chapel at Union Church.

Donations in Frank's memory may be made to, Kitty Inc., 421 Christmas Ridge Rd., Berea, KY 40403, c/o Pam Corley or Balis W. and Abbiegail Hall Ritchie Trust, c/o Susie Ritchie, 205 Pine Valley, Berea, KY 40403.

Lakes Funeral Home handled Frank’s wishes of cremation. 

 

