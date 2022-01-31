Free at-home COVID-19 test kits will be available to the public at two local COVID-19 vaccination events in Richmond and Berea starting Tuesday.
Advanced Primary & Behavioral Health (APBH), the EKU School of Nursing, and the Madison County Health Department (MCHD) are joining efforts to distribute the test kits to the community at two walk-in vaccination clinics in Richmond on Feb. 1, and in Berea on Feb. 3. Test kits will be available until supplies last.
There is no obligation to receive a vaccination to obtain an at-home COVID-19 test kit. Limits are set to two test kits (four total tests) per household.
“This was a natural partnership opportunity for the practice,” said APBH Clinic Manager Emily Agee.
Advanced Primary & Behavioral Health was formerly the office of Dr. John P. Gillespie MD. Heather McClure, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC purchased the practice July 2021. The practice was identified as a provider of the at-home tests.
“Madison County Health Department is happy to help provide the at-home tests to our community at our facilities,” said Madison County Public Health Director Nancy Crewe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.