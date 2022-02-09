In addition to providing COVID-19 vaccinations, a partnership with the Madison County Health Department seeks to offer at-home COVID-19 test kits throughout the county.
Advanced Primary & Behavioral Health (APBH), the EKU School of Nursing, and the Madison County Health Department (MCHD) are joining efforts to distribute the test kits to the community in Berea on Feb. 10 at the MCHD location at 1001 Ace Drive. Test kits will be available until supplies run out. No appointment is needed. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.
This is the second event of the partnership for distribution of at-home COVID-19 test kits. The winter storm caused the original date for the Berea event to be cancelled.
There is no obligation to receive a vaccination to obtain an at-home COVID-19 test kit. Limits are set to one test kit (two total tests) per person. Note: this update is due to the high demand for the test kits. The supply of test kits on February 1st was depleted in less than one hour. The updated limit aims to provide more households with a test kit. The same amount of test kits will be distributed at both events.
Free at-home kits can also be ordered from the federal government online: https://www.covidtests.gov/.
Advanced Primary & Behavioral Health was formerly the office of Dr. John P. Gillespie MD. Heather McClure, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC purchased the practice July 2021. The practice was identified as a provider of the at-home tests.
In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, an array of free services will be available at the events: blood pressure checks, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, overdose prevention information and training, including free Narcan.
Future clinics will be announced when scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.