I
was wondering what was happening in the past around this time frame and I found that in September of 1900, French Tipton was shot by Clarence E. Woods in downtown Richmond.
French had been the editor of the Pantagraph, a local newspaper. Clarence had been the editor of a rival newspaper, The Climax. There was a long history of strife between the two. The most recent disagreement was over ownership of the Richmond Water and Light Company.
Their chance meeting on the street that hot summer evening turned violent. French allegedly struck Woods first before being shot by Woods in self-defense. French Tipton lived only days before succumbing to his injury. He was survived by his spouse Marie S. Stuart Tipton.
French was the original founder of The Climax and supported its Democratic platform. Later in disagreement with those political policies, he switched his support to the Republican party and left that paper.
French Tipton was born in 1848. He had a variety of passions. He was a lawyer, politician, judge, IRS Revenue Agent, and journalist. In his private life he was also an amateur archaeologist, historian, and community leader. He seems like a modern-day Donald Trump. French was either disliked for his tone and attitude or revered for his talents.
French Tipton was keenly interested in Madison County history. He was a charter member of the Madison Historic Society. He amassed a large collection of personal interviews, photographs, old newspapers, and letters. He was planning to publish a book about Madison County. Unfortunately, his death prevented him from realizing that dream. Fortunately, his collection was preserved at EKU’s Special Collections and Archives section. I viewed a portion of his photos and correspondence online at https://digitalcollections.eku.edu/items/browse?collection=18&page=1
Clarence E. Woods continued his career. Tipton had given a statement from his bed admitting instigating the incident. Clarence continued with journalism interests. He was also elected to be the mayor of Richmond in 1905.
Big Boo Cast
Changing the subject, I have been enjoying the podcast, the Big Boo Cast. It’s just like having a girls’ night with your friends. Something light that will give you some laughs.
My mom Daisy just celebrated a big birthday. We are all so grateful for her and love her so much!
