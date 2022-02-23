Friends of Jordan Morgan will have a vigil at the Madison County Courthouse at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 to "celebrate the life of their friend."
Event organizers invite the “entire community to come out and support them and her family and law enforcement to stand together with the message that they will not rest until the murderer who did this is found.”
Jordan Morgan, 32, was fatally wounded and Wesley shot in an apparent home invasion at their home at 1266 Willis Branch Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning. Wesley, who served as State Representative from 2017-18, was treated and released from the University of Kentucky Hospital. According to Kentucky State Police, the suspect fled from the scene and remained at-large Wednesday morning.
