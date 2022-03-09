Fronie Collins, 87, wife of 68 years to Walter Gus Collins, passed away Monday February 28, 2022, at Baptist Health in Richmond
Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Friday March 4, 2022 at Davis and Powell Funeral Home. Bro. Artie Alexander and Bro. Charles Hensley officiated and burial followed in the Berea Cemetery.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Fronie Collins, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.