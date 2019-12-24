Madison Southern’s Chad Fugate has signed to play college ball at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. The senior has excelled on and off the court, according to Southern Coach Austin Newton.
“Chad is a great basketball player, but most importantly, he is a 4.0 student and a servant leader,” Newton said. “He is a perfect role model for our younger guys.”
In his career at Southern, Fugate has connected on 48 percent of his three-point attempts and is a sharpshooter from the foul line, as he finished in the top 15 in the state last year. This year, Fugate his knocked down 88 percent of his foul shots.
“I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” Fugate said. “It is a blessing from the man up above, and it won’t be taken for granted.”
Southern boys fall to Fredrick Douglas
The Madison Southern Eagles saw their two-game win streak snapped with an 80-66 loss at Frederick Douglas. Chad Fugate paced the Eagles with 16 points. Nate Turner and Hunter Buchanan each finished with 14, while Samuel Lee added 12.
Berea boys fall to Whitley; hammer Evangel
The Berea Pirates came up short on the road at Whitley County, losing 64-58. Jaylen Dorsey led the Pirate attack with 21 points and nine rebounds. Trenton Wilson added 15 points, while Jayden Smith finished with 12 points and nine boards. The Pirates rebounded in fine fashion against Evangel Christian, winning 91-26. Smith finished with 20 points to lead Berea. Dorsey added 18, while Wilson finished with 12. Quenten Morgan added 10 points in the win.
Lady Pirates fall short at Tates Creek
The Berea Lady Pirates suffered a 53-50 setback at Tates Creek Thursday night. Madison Howell led the Lady Pirates with 18 points. Alexis Newman added 12, while Chesney Lovins finished with 9 points.
Rowan tops Lady Eagles
A road trip to Rowan County did not end well for Madison Southern as the Lady Eagles fell 74-56. Samantha Cornelison led Southern with 18 points. Tara Wooten added 8 points in the loss, while Sunny Walters and Morgan Flannery each finished with 7 points.
Writer’s Note: Due to eadline being moved up for Christmas, last weekend’s games were not included in this report. Merry Christmas!
