t is so stirring to see the signs of spring.
The white puffy Bradford pear trees, the yellows of forsythia and buttercups, and the colorful spring tulips. It seems to signal the hope of a return to normalcy.
Exciting events are ahead. Kingston Elementary School had a book fair through April 1. They also have a family storybook walk scheduled for April 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
An outdoor walk around the school, reading a book page by page. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/kingstonstorybookwalk. It sounds like fun. I would register quickly.
I don’t know how many of you participated in the St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt in Berea,, but I thought it was a lot of fun for families. Sadly, I did it alone) The clues were not too difficult to find. It was good exercise, too. I am looking forward to more local activities.
Be vigilant on April Fools Day! Don’t get taken in, but if you do, just laugh about it!
Enjoy your Good Friday and Easter Sunday services. I can remember the excitement of picking out Easter dresses for church. Getting those cute pictures taken. Parents making or buying Easter baskets. I hope the kids will be able to have some Easter egg hunts.
Start stocking up on eggs, vinegar, and dye now. Get ready to create those masterpieces as a family.
Even if you don’t have small kids, you can still dye some for fun. Get crafty. Crayons, stickers, tie dye effects, or glitter. We usually ate the ugly or cracked eggs first. When we were kids, we hid the eggs over and over. Sometimes we hid them indoors. It was always a problem if you did not find them all
