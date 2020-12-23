The City of Berea is moving ahead with a storm water sewer rehabilitation project that will remedy flooding on Cherry Road.
At last Tuesday’s meeting of the Berea City Council, Mayor Bruce Fraley accepted six bids, including:
• Lagco, Inc. of Lexington, KY: $1,225,873;
• Conhurst LLC, Wallingford, KY: $764,929;
• Akins Excavating Co: $659,657;
• Leak Eliminators, LLC: $849,778;
• Todd Johnson Contracting: $723,743;
• Buchanan Contracting, Winchester, KY: $763,804.
The council referred the bids to Berea Municipal Utilities Director Kevin Howard for further review and future recommendation.
City officials have stated in recent weeks that once the project is underway, crews will begin on Cherry Road, work on O’Donnell Lane then up toward Chestnut Court.
Homes at the end of Cherry Road are occasionally subject to flooding during heavy rains.
The source of the water runoff is approximately 57 acres west of Mt. Vernon Road, which runs down Cherry Road. The end of Cherry Road was badly flooded in 2010, causing significant damage to at least one residence. In a 2019 public meeting, consultants from Banks Engineering stated the proposed improvements could reduce water runoff by about 40 percent, reducing the risk of future flooding.
The initial plan proposed diverting much of the storm water into a retention pond, which would then drain into the Brushy Fork section of Silver Creek. The project also entails redoing the road on Chestnut Court, including replacing the drainage, curb and the asphalt.
Another problem to be addressed is inadequate drainage pipes and storm water boxes on Cherry Road, which residents say has worsened the flooding problem. Some of that infrastructure is 40 or 50 years old and wasn’t built to today’s specifications, officials said at a 2019 public meeting.
The design process began in 2017, and officials have stated construction time could take between six and 10 months. At a recent Berea City Council meeting, Public Works Committee Chair Jerry Little expressed relief that the city is investing in the project, which was budgeted in 2019, but was significantly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic when all capital improvement projects were temporarily put on hold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.