Fun and Games pic

Kindergarten students at Kingston Elementary School visited with students at Madison Southern High School last Thursday and Friday and had fun creating crafts, icing their own Christmas cookies, playing Reindeer games and other fun activities. The students in Emily Alexander’s Family Consumer Sciences and Early Childhood Development and Early Childhood Education pathway interacted with the students ahead of the holiday season. During the festivities, Arya Sanders, right, poses with reindeer antlers as she prepares to complete a project. (The Citizen/Keith Taylor)

