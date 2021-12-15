Kindergarten students at Kingston Elementary School visited with students at Madison Southern High School last Thursday and Friday and had fun creating crafts, icing their own Christmas cookies, playing Reindeer games and other fun activities. The students in Emily Alexander’s Family Consumer Sciences and Early Childhood Development and Early Childhood Education pathway interacted with the students ahead of the holiday season. During the festivities, Arya Sanders, right, poses with reindeer antlers as she prepares to complete a project. (The Citizen/Keith Taylor)
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Tornadoes crush western, central Kentucky leaving destruction, loss of life in wake
- New chef has big plans for Boone Tavern
- Tourism moves forward on Tolle building renovation
- Buttrys ride out storm as tornadoes hit close to home in Bowling Green
- State bracing for severe weather
- Madison County Property Transfers: November 24 - 29, 2021
- Death toll from tornadoes may exceed 100, Beshear says
- Deanna Frazier receives 'Friend of Kentucky Cities' Award
- Madison County Detention Center: November 30 - December 1, 2021
- Property Transfers: November 30 - December 1, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.