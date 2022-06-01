Pool photo

The Berea City Pool opened its doors to the public on Saturday and 1,320 patrons visited the pool during the first four days, with, 500 in attendance on Memorial Day. The warm temperatures following opening day have given swimmers a chance to enjoy the water and soak in the sun. The pool is open 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-6:30 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $5 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-17 and children under 2 are free. Several family and individual packages are available for purchase.

Recommended for you