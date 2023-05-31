Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear presented more than $1.9 million in funding to benefit tourism marketing, water infrastructure, workforce expansion and nonprofits in Madison County on Tuesday at the Folk Center.
“When we talk about building a better Kentucky, we are talking about supporting the wellbeing of our people in all facets of their lives,” Beshear said. “That means investing in our infrastructure, building our workforce, attracting more people to our communities and supporting nonprofit organizations. When one community in Kentucky wins, all of us win.”
Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor praised the monetary benefits delivered by Beshear.
“Madison County will benefit for years to come because of the funds announced, Taylor said. “We are working hard to continue to build a better Madison County every day for every citizen and the infusion of state funds into our communities is always a good thing.”
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley agreed and said investments in the water infrastructure will provide a boost to Berea.
“We are very grateful for the Cleaner Water grant of nearly $1 million dollars, which will enable us to rehabilitate one of our older wastewater pump stations,” Fraley said. “As Berea continues to grow, investments in our community like this will be very beneficial to our efforts to attract new businesses, help our existing business grow and support residential growth, and will ultimately lead to a better quality of life for our citizens. Additionally, the significant investment in so many Berea-based nonprofits helps them tremendously as they work to serve others in our city and region. This too results in a better quality of life for our community. When we work together, collaborate and focus on advancing the Commonwealth of Kentucky, days like today are possible.”
Beshear announced the commitment of $958,126 to the City of Berea to rehabilitate a pump station and replace over 3,000 feet of sewer main.
The Governor also awarded $142,132 to the Berea Tourist and Convention Commission and $20,000 to Richmond Tourism to support travel marketing and promotion. The awards are part of the $75 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding announced by the Governor in July to boost the state’s tourism industry and economy following the decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic.
“The ARPA funding will play a substantial role in recovery along with future new and expanded projects that we have wanted to do for a long time, however, lacked the immediate funds to do so,” said Donna Angel, executive director of the Berea Tourist and Convention Commission. “Through these funds, we will now be positioned to attend new group tour marketplace meetings and conventions, opening the door to untraveled pathways for the motorcoach industry into Berea. It also allows us to develop new videos, photo stills and digital ads highlighting Berea’s truest assets of arts and crafts, including all the great and exciting outdoor trails. Most importantly, we will have the opportunity to request assistance on analysis studies that will help select Berea as a destination point across Kentucky.”
Funds are distributed by the Kentucky Department of Tourism to eligible tourism organizations throughout the commonwealth.
Beshear also announced the Brushy Fork Leadership Institute at Berea College will use $320,000 for the Brushy Fork Community Leadership Program – People Ready Communities. This program will train leaders in Appalachian Kentucky on how to attract new workers from diverse sectors to Eastern Kentucky. The project is expected to result in 120 participants trained, eight communities improved and eight programs implemented.
“As communities experience declines in population, local leaders recognize strong economies depend on quality-of-life issues that will attract industry and small business, support tourism and retain workers,” said Donna L. Daniels, executive director of the Brushy Fork Leadership Institute. “The People Ready Communities Program engages local people from all sectors in positioning their community to say in their own way that they are open and ready for a diverse workforce. Brushy Fork Leadership Institute is pleased to work in partnership with communities as they define what it means for them to be People Ready.”
The funding comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission and is administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government.
Beshear awarded more than $527,000 in awards to local nonprofits in Berea. The awards come from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which is helping organizations across Kentucky recover from the impacts of the pandemic. The funding comes from ARPA, and Gov. Beshear supported the allocation of funds by the 2022 General Assembly. This funding will provide one-time direct relief payments to support the mission and long-term sustainability of each eligible nonprofit. The awards include:
• $100,000 to Community Farm Alliance;
• $100,000 to Hospice Care Plus;
• $100,000 to New Opportunity School for Women;
• $100,000 to Saint Joseph Berea Foundation;
• $53,121 to Sustainable Berea;
• $22,908.50 to the Berea Arts Council;
• $16,351.89 to the Kentucky Guild of Artisans and Craftsmen;
• $15,609.43 to Room in the Inn – Berea;
• $7,859.00 to the Berea Christmas Country Dance School;
• $7,128.00 to Berea Makerspace; and
• $4,975.00 to Madison Southern Band Boosters.
