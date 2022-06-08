Madison Southern High School had its annual “Future Eagles” Basketball Camp this week at Madison Southern, Shannon Johnson Elementary and Foley Middle Schools. More than 190 campers — boys and girls — attended the three-day event and enhanced their basketball skills. During Tuesday’s session, Eli Manes dribbles the ball behind his back.
