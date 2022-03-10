AppHarvest and Future Farmers of America dignataries, along with state and local officials, were on hand last Friday for the launch of a Container Farm at Madison Southern High School.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his wife Britainy Beshear were in attendance and Beshear gave the keynote address.
The Governor was joined by his senior advisor Rocky Adkins.
The farm, adjacent to Madison Southern High School and Shannon Johnson Elementary, will give Madison Southern students an opportunity to produce their own leafy greens.
Madison Southern and Madison Central are the only two schools in the same district with a Container Farm on its campus.
“They know what they are doing and believe in it,” Madison County Schools Superintendent David Gilliam said.
Beshear said sustainable farming is a trend that will make an impact in the future.
“We are just getting started,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.