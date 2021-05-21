There are no easy answers and opinions are varied when it comes to the future of Berea’s Tolle building, train depot, and Berea Hotel. Plans for the three facilities were discussed last week during a work session of the Berea Tourism and Convention Commission.
The City of Berea purchased the Tolle building approximately seven years ago with the intent of making it the home of Berea Tourism. Those plans stalled after events like the burning of the Gallery 123 space on North Broadway as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner Rick Thomas said it’s now time to put those historic buildings to work to draw tourists to the city.
“I know there’s a lot of frustration about not using the Tolle building, and we have to be responsive to those people that are saying, ‘Why the heck did you guys buy this and waste it for so long?’” Thomas said. “But I think we have to be strategic about how it fits with what we’re going to do with the train station, what we’re going to do with the Berea Hotel, so it’s a long-term strategic plan.”
Thomas alluded to the future of the Berea train depot once tourism has moved on to the Tolle building, suggesting the historic facility should be redeveloped to draw foot traffic to the area. Thomas, who is a successful businessman and restauranteur, suggested a restaurant/reception space could be a revenue source for the city. He noted that with the city’s recent success in securing grants, it may be possible to secure funds for a commercial kitchen for either the depot or the Tolle building.
Others, such as Commissioner Laura Carpenter, suggested the depot might be of better use as a museum or some type of gallery highlighting famous people who have come out of Berea. Berea Business Development and Tourism Director Donna Angel also weighed in, noting that that space constraints and the noise that comes with frequently passing CSX trains could make it difficult to operate a successful restaurant at the Berea depot. Others, such as Commission Chair Patrick Huston, said he favors keeping a tourism presence at the depot after the majority of the department moves to the Tolle building.
Ultimately, Commissioner Charles Arnold said the question may be moot, since it is the city, not the tourism commission that has the final say about the facility. Other commissioners said they would like to see if the depot could be deeded to the commission.
The commission discussed the Tolle building at length, but again, they were confronted by certain complications. They discussed converting the facility into a gateway to welcome tourists, however, the building’s restrooms still have to be renovated and made handicapped accessible. In addition, the commission previously planned to install an elevator to make the facility ADA compliant, but the price tag for a new elevator to the second floor was then $175,000.
Carpenter recommended that minor renovations, such as painting and flooring, could be done in the interim just to make the building functional. Commissioners Kristi Napier and Arnold agreed that converting the building for some kind of use should happen sooner than later. “It’s time that this building is occupied,” Arnold said.
Thomas agreed the Tolle building should be opened as soon as possible, but with a long term plan in mind. “We need to figure out how to make this building as multipurpose as possible so that it not only meets tourism goals, but the community can use it so that when someone says, ‘What am I getting out of all this restaurant tax money?’ One of the things they’ll be getting is this space that they can use for events,” Thomas said.
In recent years, officials have spoken of converting the Tolle facility into a space where receptions and small conventions can be staged, though some commissioners expressed reservations about whether the building is large enough.
