Gabriel Lashley Barlow, beloved son, brother and friend to many, born October
27, 1977, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held on Nov. 7, 11:30 a.m. at Union Church. The service was livestreamed and recorded. You can view the service on the church YouTube channel or Facebook page [Union Church Berea] or on the church website, https:// union-church.org/live- broadcast.
To plant a tree in memory of Gabriel Barlow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.