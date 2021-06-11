It’s been said that gardeners know all the dirt, and a Berea garden tour series to raise funds for “Paws 4 the Cause,” a central Kentucky nonprofit animal rescue organization.
The series brings people and plants together by taking guests through three beautiful gardens to better understand how plants grow, bloom and change throughout the summer.
Each tour is guided by the garden’s owner who will discuss different gardening topics, including growing tips, best plants for Berea gardens, garden design, and the history of their garden. Whether you have a seasoned green thumb or are a gardening greenhorn, there will be something to learn and apply to at-home gardening projects.
This summer, three gardens will be on display Saturday, June 19 and again on July 17 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Guests will enjoy the gardens of Mary Startzman at 3 Fairway Drive, Katie Heckman at 104 Lorraine Court, and David Saladino at 102 Harrison Road. The entry donation is $15 cash or check to see all three gardens.
Perennial gardens change every day – as plants come into bud, bloom, and wane – giving us a limited time to enjoy their changing beauty.
Plan to join us in the gardens while supporting “Paws 4 the Cause” in their effort to help Central Kentucky four-footed friends. Rain or shine. For more information call Mary at (859) 986-8562 or visit https//www.paws4thecause.com to learn more about how this organization helps animals.
