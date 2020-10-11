Garry Lynn Parrett passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. He was born January 3, 1954 to Wiley and Nora Lee Parrett. He is preceded in death by his father, Wiley Parrett. Garry is survived by, his wife of 36 years, Jennifer Parrett, son, Dustin (Courtney) Parrett, and daughter, Jenna (Seth) Steenken. He is also survived by his mother, Nora Parrett, sisters, Linda (Gary) Reece, Jan Engle, Yolanda (Arvin) Webb, Tanda Dannelly, and Shonda Rose. He is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Following high school graduation, Garry enlisted in the Army, where he served 3 years and attained the rank of Sergeant. He was a Kentucky State Trooper, served as a Detective in the Special Investigations Division and a Pilot for the Kentucky State Police for 7 years, before pursuing a career as a Pilot, flying for various corporations and airlines. He retired after 20 years of flying corporate jets for Ashland Oil, Inc.
After retirement, Garry and Jennifer traveled extensively, visiting many countries, exploring the scenery, enjoying the food, culture, and each other’s company. He loved and adored his wife.
Garry was extremely proud of his son and daughter, and the fact they both earned their Doctorate degrees and always brought great pride to the family.
Garry believed in Jesus Christ, but did not belong to a church, feeling that churches had become too political to represent the true Christ.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association Kentucky Chapter, http://web.alsa.org/site/TR/PersonalFund/Kentucky?px=8544646&pg=personal&fr_id=10049#.X30NgCVq3Ds
Pallbearers are Terry Robinson, Gordon Lakes, Gary Lewis, Henry Smith, Billy Reed, and Jake Reed. Honorary bearers are Jordan Reed, Jeremy Reed, David Seals, and Billy Wagers.
Funeral services will be 2 pm, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Ball officiating. Burial will follow in the Medlock Cemetery in Annville. Visitation will be from 11 am-1:30 pm on Thursday. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com
Per state mandate, facial coverings will be required, and social distancing rules will be followed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.