Gary Lee Newman, 73, husband of 43 years to Nola Moffett Newman passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 9, 2020 at The Church on The Rock. Pastor Mark Sarver officiated and burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
