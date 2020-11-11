Citizen obituary

Gary Lee Newman, 73, husband of 43 years to Nola Moffett Newman passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 9, 2020 at The Church on The Rock. Pastor Mark Sarver officiated and burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery.

Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Gary Newman, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you