Gary Wayne Phillips

Garrey Wayne Phillips, 60, passed away Monday March 22, 2021 at the Heather Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chardon, OH.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Robinson and Bro. Tom Hounshell officiating. You may view the service via livestream on www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service on Saturday.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
