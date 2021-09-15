Officials and local farmers gathered Tuesday for the grand opening of the Chestnut Street Pavilion, a $565,000 facility that will serve as the permanent home for the Berea Farmer’s Market as well as a venue for public and private events.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley noted the city’s farmer’s market is the second oldest establishment of its kind in Kentucky. In his remarks Tuesday, Fraley noted it took widespread cooperation at the local, state and federal level for the project to be approved and fully funded.
“No one entity or person can make things like this happen. It truly took a high level of teamwork to finish this project,” Fraley said, recognizing the various parties that came together to make the project a reality. In addition to thanking the Berea City Council and the Berea Tourism Commission, Fraley also acknowledged city staffers like then-interim City Administrator Shawn Sandlin and former City Administrator David Gregory for their efforts to move the project forward.
The Berea Tourism Commission pledged $250,000 for the project as part of an initiative to use tourism dollars to build projects that can be enjoyed by local residents, while also drawing tourists. The Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy pledged another $250,000, the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development division granted $100,000, and the Madison County Agriculture Development Board granted $10,000 for initial design.
Berea Tourism Commission Chair Patrick Huston noted it was the second time in a week that the city has opened a new public facility, the first being the Silver Creek Bike Trail. Huston said he is excited about the new direction of the tourism commission, in which funds from the restaurant tax are being directly used for recreation and public facilities that benefit both local citizens and visitors.
“We’re trying to take tourism dollars and spend them as wisely as possible so everyone can enjoy the benefits,” Huston said.
Officials took special note of the efforts of Mayor Fraley, who came up with the initial vision for the project, rallied local citizens and interest groups, then lobbied for assistance from county, state and federal officials.
Branstetter Carroll architect Phil Schilffarth said the fact that Berea leaders managed to keep the project on track through the global health crisis was itself a significant achievement.
“I think it’s pretty gutsy that they moved forward with this even in the midst of the pandemic,” Schilffarth said.
Fraley has noted that what made the Chestnut Street Pavilion an attractive project to government entities, such as the USDA, was the fact that it could have a positive affect on economic development, drawing in farmers from around the region.
Fraley also expressed his hope that the new pavilion would spur new economic development in the area near Mt. Vernon Road that was once a thriving commercial district.
Farmer and former Berea College agriculture professor Bill Best recalled the days when the farmer’s market operated under the shade of Duerson Stadium, expressing gratitude that the market now has a permanent home. In the meantime, the new generation of farmers, like Andy Riley, appears to be the biggest beneficiaries of the pavilion.
Riley called the Chestnut Street Pavilion very farmer friendly, noting the design allowed him to simply back his truck into a shady stall, then open for business.
In the moments before the ceremony, Riley’s booth was all ready to go, displaying a selection of locally grown produce.
“This is a really exciting time and it’s a long time coming,” Riley said. “I’m so glad everyone could pull together and make this happen.”
