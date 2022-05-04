Geneva Ruth Abbott Sandlin, 82, of Prospect Street in Berea, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Saturday, April 30, 2022
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Church on the Rock with Pastor Mark Sarver officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church. Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of these services.
