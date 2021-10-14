A twenty-one-year-old approach to treasure hunting is making its way back through town and enthusiasts are emerging for its 8th year in a row.
Geocaching, a worldwide treasure hunting sport, is a way for any age group to participate in an outdoor adventure where they have the opportunity to find a range of souvenirs known as “caches.” These caches can range anywhere from coins to gift cards to ammo lockers. The sport began during the early 2000’s when the military opened satellites for public use. Since then, geocachers have been able to use technology in their palm of their hand to lead them through some of the most thrilling treasure hunts.
Veteran geocachers Patty and Herald Secor have been geocaching for six years, spending the last four on the road, exploring the open map of the nation trying to collect the best finds.
Because of the grand scale geocaching takes places across, Patty and her husband have been able to explore a large canvas of land over the last few years, completely immersing themselves into the sport. With a little over 6,200 finds and 1,205 straight days finding a cache, she admits enjoying the more complicated caches, and can recall one time in particular as one of her most interesting experiences.
“One time we were looking in the woods for a cache that we believed would be on the larger side, while I noticed a full-size old car top carrier laying in the back of the woods. When we opened up the edge of it, there was a full-size skeleton inside! It was a full size really good-looking imitation skeleton and at the head of the skeleton was the box with the log inside of it. So that was the geocache. It’s something we still laugh about to this day, but at the time in the middle of the woods it wasn’t quite as funny. People have such a sense of humor when they do the hides,” she says.
One of the exciting pieces of the sport for the couple is that it can take place quite literally anywhere, this time bringing them to Berea. Kicking off on October 15th, Berea will begin their own GeoTour where they hide a series of caches where both geo travelers and the community can find them. During the tours, participants are able to earn a reward or coin for their find. Former Berea Chamber President Jennifer Napier has had a hand in setting up the GeoTour for the last few years and is expected to have 37 new caches for this year’s event. The free event requires only an expedition guide found on Berea Chambers website and the Geocaching app, then the exploration through Berea can begin.
As Patty prepares for the annual Berea hunt, she emphasizes the notion that this sport isn’t just for one group, but for all. “It’s not just something for young kids. Many people do it. Anybody from families to couples to retired individuals can do it. It’s a way to get out on a weekend or take a road trip.”
The tour will begin Friday and continue through Sunday.
