George Milton Davis, Bettie Marie (Williams) Davis, Keith Ray Davis

There was a graveside service on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Berea Cemetery to inter the cremains of Bettie Marie (Williams) Davis, her beloved husband of 59 years, George Milton Davis, and their infant son, Keith Ray Davis, who is being relocated from Norfolk, Virginia to lay in rest with his Mom and Dad.
Bettie was born on August 12, 1929, to Jason and Rose Williams who were long time residents of Berea, Kentucky. Bettie graduated from Berea High School in 1947 and went on to receive her BS in Business Administration from Berea College in 1951. While at Berea College, she met and fell in love with Milt, who received his BA from Berea College also in 1951. Milt was born on May 1, 1930, in Fountain Inn, South Carolina to Marvin and Dorthy Davis. Following Officer Candidate School with the US Navy, Milt and Bettie were married at Danforth Chapel on October 26, 1952. Milt served his country as a naval officer stationed in Norfolk, Virginia while serving on the USS Missouri during the Korean War. Their first son, Keith Ray, was born on May 1, 1955, and sadly passed away just a few days later May 3, 1955. Milt went on to receive his Masters Degree from Duke University in 1956. Bettie and Milt moved to Virginia shortly after where Milt spent his career teaching high school English and serving as English Department Chair at George Mason High School for 34 years. Bettie spent several years at home while their three children, Lydia (Davis) Pratt, Gary Davis, and Deanne (Davis) Sharron were young and then went to work in the finance department of Falls Church Public Schools for over 20 years until her retirement.
Bettie passed away on May 21, 2012. Milt continued to live in their retirement community of Ashby Ponds in Ashburn, Virginia until he passed on December 9, 2020. Their wishes were to have their ashes buried together at Berea Cemetery with their infant son, Keith Ray.
Memorial donations can be made directly to Berea College.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of local arrangements.
