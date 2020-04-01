George Thomas Fryer, age 89, husband of the late Eva Marie Gabbard Fryer, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Saint Joseph Berea Hospital.
Due to the executive order by the Governor of Kentucky and guidelines from the CDC relating to the Coronavirus outbreak, there will be a private burial. A formal service will take place at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
