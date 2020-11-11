George Thomas Ingram went home to his Heavenly home to be with the one true God on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev, Bruce Alcorn officiating. Burial followed in the L.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
