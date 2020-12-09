At the age of 95, George Wilson Alspaugh left this life on December 6, 2020 to go home to his Lord and Savior.
At the present time, there will not be a service. The body will be cremated and to celebrate his life donations can be made to Hospice Care Plus 208 Kidd Dr. Berea, KY 40403, Berea United Methodist Church Building Fund 101 Fee St. Berea, KY 40403 or Aldersgate Camp and Retreat Center 125 Aldersgate Camp Road Ravenna, Ky. 40472.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of George Alspaugh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.