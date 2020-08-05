Gerald Ray Abrams age 81, Lancaster, passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville, KY. Ray was born in Rockcastle County Kentucky to the late Marion Robert and Lona Young Abrams. Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 1. Burial followed in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Three Links. Online condolences at www.lakesfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Abrams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
