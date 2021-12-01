Geraldine Gregory Powell, 85, widow of Clyde E. Powell, passed away Saturday November 27, 2021, at Baptist Health in Richmond.
Funeral Services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday November 30, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Stephen Hobbs officiated. Burial followed in Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Geraldine Powell, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.