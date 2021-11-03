Geraldine Maxine (Barrett) Brooks

Geraldine Maxine (Barrett) Brooks of Franklin, Ohio, age 83, went to be with the lord on October 11, 2021.  Maxine was born to Oscar and Ethel (Payne) Barrett in Berea, Kentucky.  She graduated from Madison Central High School in 1956.  Maxine and Henry Brooks were married in 1957.  They joined Grand Avenue Church of God, now Towne Boulevard Church, also in 1957.  Maxine loved being a Sunday School teacher over the years.  In 1985, Maxine moved to Portland, Oregon to be close to family.  In 2003, she moved to Post Falls, Idaho, where she enjoyed living “out west.” For eight more years.  She is survived by her loving husband, Henry Brooks, daughter Vonda (Steve) Etter of Newport, Oregon, sons Kerry (Dana) Brooks of Franklin, Ohio and Barry Kerry Brooks of Boise, Idaho.  Maxine loved being a grandmother to her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.  Maxine loved to read, write short stories and poetry, praying for others and caretaking for those in need.   She lives on in our hearts.  Memorial services were held on October 30, 2021 at the Franklin Church of God in Franklin, Ohio. 

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you