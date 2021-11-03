Geraldine Maxine (Barrett) Brooks of Franklin, Ohio, age 83, went to be with the lord on October 11, 2021. Maxine was born to Oscar and Ethel (Payne) Barrett in Berea, Kentucky. She graduated from Madison Central High School in 1956. Maxine and Henry Brooks were married in 1957. They joined Grand Avenue Church of God, now Towne Boulevard Church, also in 1957. Maxine loved being a Sunday School teacher over the years. In 1985, Maxine moved to Portland, Oregon to be close to family. In 2003, she moved to Post Falls, Idaho, where she enjoyed living “out west.” For eight more years. She is survived by her loving husband, Henry Brooks, daughter Vonda (Steve) Etter of Newport, Oregon, sons Kerry (Dana) Brooks of Franklin, Ohio and Barry Kerry Brooks of Boise, Idaho. Maxine loved being a grandmother to her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Maxine loved to read, write short stories and poetry, praying for others and caretaking for those in need. She lives on in our hearts. Memorial services were held on October 30, 2021 at the Franklin Church of God in Franklin, Ohio.
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Black sheep of the family
- Prep Roundup: Eagles' Clark to step down at the end of season
- Truett projected winner in 89th District race
- Madison County Property Transfers: October 14 - 15, 2021
- Halloween events
- Madison County Detention Center: October 26. 2021
- Early voting under way in special election
- Madison County Detention Center: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Officials celebrate U.S. 21 Bike Route signage project
- Madison County Detention Center: October 27, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.