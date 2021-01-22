I love eating out, maybe too much.
Before I became a journalist, my first job was at a fast-food establishment. In between basketball practice, basketball games, high school classes and church, I spent my teenage years working at Hardee’s in Richmond.
I can still remember the late Jimmy Coomer showing me how to work the french fry station at the South Keeneland Drive location. It didn’t take me long to find out how hot the grease is once those potatoes are finished in the commercial deep fryer.
I cooked hamburgers, toasted buns, swept floors, took orders, ran the drive-thru, took orders and made sure customers left the parking lot and the front door with a smile on their faces.
Aside from working in a factory for two weeks, I returned to the Hardees on the Richmond Bypass and became a supervisor, attended classes at Eastern Kentucky University and focused on becoming a journalist.
For many years and during college, I would get up at 4:30 a.m., open the store, count the money, take care of inventory and run the back line, making biscuit sandwiches on those made from scratch biscuits, which are homemade and indeed made from scratch.
I can still see the late Emma Cochran in the back of the kitchen preparing biscuits every day of the week. When I wasn’t in the kitchen, I was manning the front line, including the drive-thru, where we had one of the best teams ever assembled back in the day.
We took pride in our work and we made sure the customers were happy. Although I have been out of the restaurant business for 25 years, I still pay close attention to restaurants and how I’m treated a customer.
The City of Berea and Richmond have some fine restaurants, but some of them need to rededicate themselves to customer service. Make sure there are napkins in the bag and the order is correct. That’s the most important thing for any restaurant, whether it be fast food, sit down or a fancy establishment.
Recently, Rhonda and I have encountered a few instances where our order has been totally incorrect and it’s annoying, especially when we do most of our orders via drive-thru.
It’s still very important to make sure the order is correct and as if it just came off the grill or the deep fryer. Not only does it make the customer happy, but it will result in a better impression.
