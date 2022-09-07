Giles Isaacs, 78, of Berea passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Rockcastle Health & Rebab after a long battle with heart disease.
Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Monday, September 5, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Funeral was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Rev. Allen Livingood will officiate. Burial will follow in Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
