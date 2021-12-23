Dr. David Gilliam, the Superintendent of the Madison County School System since August 2018, addressed the Richmond Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber monthly breakfast series on Thursday, December 9.
Gilliam proudly stated the Madison County School System is largest employer in Madison County and the salary dollars paid to the employees of the school system are reinvested in our local community. He also reiterated that 80 percent of the school system’s $160 million budget went to salaries of the over 2,000 full-time and part-time employees of the district. Dr. Gilliam discussed the new Ignite Academies being built in Richmond and Berea and happily stated that both career centers were an excellent addition to the expansion of the school district. Finally, he addressed the shortage of educators graduating from the secondary education universities and colleges across the county.
• The evening of Thursday, Dec. 9, the Richmond Area Arts Council hosted a musical presentation where Shirley Baechtold and her grandson, Ethan, presented some beautiful songs on the piano. It was quite a blessing to see the smile on the grandmother’s face as her grandson filled the room with his playing. In addition, Shirley was selling her latest book of memories entitled “The Pandemic Chronicles.” Looking forward to reading this book when a friend returns it to me. Thanks Shirley and Ethan for a truly special evening of music.
• On Dec. 13, my fellow Leadership Madison County associates and I were emersed in government day. First, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley explained to us how the city of Berea operates under the City Council with eight council members. Our group also heard from Rose Beverly and Donna Angel. After a quick breakfast from the Native Bagel Company, we witnessed Ben Robinson III being sworn into his magistrate seat by his wife, Judge Brown. Next, we sat through the Fiscal Court meeting and learned about the many appointments that the Fiscal Court makes throughout the year. The highlight of the meeting was when the Fiscal Court honored Dr. Delbert Fritz for his service to Madison County and the Emergency Medical Service. Dr. Fritz has served as the Medical Director of the Madison County EMS for 44 years. Our team was entertained by County Clerk Kenneth Barger after lunch at Apollo’s Pizza. Mr. Barger explained the role of the Madison County Clerk, and Judge Reagan Taylor complimented Mr. Barger on the efficiency of the clerk’s office. After lunch, our group traveled back to Richmond and took a tour of the Emergency Operation Center on South Keeneland Drive where we learned about the 911 program and the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program. We also toured the Madison County Fire Station located on South Keeneland Drive and after hearing from Judge Reagan Taylor, Chief Information Officer Chris Iseral, and Road Superintendent Scott Shepherd. Finally, we met with Mayor Robert Blythe and watched a nice Power Point presentation about Richmond. If anyone is interested in learning more about Leadership Madison County, please contact Mendi Goble at the Richmond Chamber of Commerce.
