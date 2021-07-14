Gillis Gregory, 87, of Berea died Friday, July 9, 2021 at his residence
Funeral Service 1:00 PM Monday, July 12, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home with Bro. Chad Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Madison County Memorial Gardens. Visitation 12:00 noon until service time. Pallbearers will be Crystal Owens, Larry Phillips, Frank Himes, Orville Lamb, Adam Hall, Aaron Hall. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ray Phillips, Charles Current, Roy Chasteen.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may take the form of donations to Lighthouse Baptist Church (1371 Gabbardtown Road, Berea, KY 40403) or Gideons International (P. O. Box 256, Berea, KY 40403).
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences for the family, share a memory, light a memorial candle or plant a tree in Gillis’s memory at www.reppertfuneralhome.com
