Gina Leigh Cooper McGraw, 57, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2021, surrounded by her family. Gina was born September 27, 1963 in Hillsboro, Ohio, the loving daughter of Lawrence Eugene Cooper (North Port, Florida) and Sandra Farmer Pence (Berea, Kentucky). She is survived by her loving husband Rick, children Haleigh, Noah, Savannah, Major, Rick and Nashua, daughters-in-law Shino and Amanda, grandchildren Skye Mei and Halo Rei, and sister Pari Cooper and nephew Levi Cooper (Leesburg, Ohio).
Gina began her career as a machinist for Packaging Resources in New Vienna, Ohio, where she met her husband, Rick. Together they moved to Mt. Vernon, Kentucky where they continued to work together at Mt. Vernon Plastics. For their first adventure as a couple, they traveled to Vermont in a February blizzard to get married. After returning home, she became a wife and mother. As the family grew - relocating to Paint Lick, Kentucky - the adventures continued with annual family trips from one coast to another and all points in between, including memorable vacations to California, St. Louis, Savannah, Chattanooga and Washington DC.
For her next adventure, Gina started making candles in her home in 2006. The interest grew into a wholesale business, and her sister Pari created the logo for the Copperas Mountain Candle Company, named after the mountain on the family’s Red Lick property. The business expanded further and, on November 24, 2017, she opened her storefront in Old Town Berea’s Historic Jail. The same year, she decided to raise honey bees and she and Rick created an apiary at their home in Paint Lick.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends and will be remembered for her puns, her gumbo and grilling skills, and her uninhibited and courageous spirit. Like her favorite movie Forrest Gump, Gina explored everything with enthusiasm and lived her life without limitations. That full life set an example to her children to take that trip, to say, “let’s try it.”
Gina McGraw was a wife, mother, machinist, beekeeper, candle maker and best friend - but her true calling was as an adventurer who shared her zest for life with all she knew.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
