Ms. Ginger Graham, soon to be Ginger Graham Freeman, 63 of High Point, NC and formerly of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center. She was born on September 24, 1957 the daughter of Gordon and Christine Jones Graham. She had been an office manager for a cabinet sales company and was a member of River of Life Foursquare Church in Berea.
She is survived by her fiancé, David “Doc” Freeman; daughter, Kristy Isaacs and husband Troy; son, Jason Hunt; sons-in-love, Dustin Walker, David Rankin Freeman, James Taylor, Shane Thomas Freeman and Josiah Hubbard; daughters-in-love, Katie Henson, Bonny and Sarah; grandchildren, Zane and Ashton Isaacs, Jonas and Julie Cox, and Tyler Hamm; grandchild-in-love, James Freeman; sister, Sherry Robinson and husband Kenny; brother, Richard Graham and wife Connie; brother-in-love, Randy Freeman; and sister-in-love, Renee Meany and husband Chris. Also surviving are lots of nieces, nephews, and numerous honorary children and grandchildren who called her “Momma Ginger” or “Nana Ginger”.
Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Graham were held Saturday, July 10 at the River of Life Foursquare Church in Berea by Pastor Tim Lawson. Burial was in Cresthaven Memorial Cemetery in Mt. Vernon.
Arrangements were by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon.
Donations are suggested to the Costa Rica "Mountain of Dreams" Fund, c/o River of Life Foursquare Church, PO Box 509, Berea, KY 40403.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.