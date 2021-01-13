Lady Eagles
off to 2-1 start
Led by Samantha Cornelison, Morgan Flannery, and Reece Estep, the Madison Southern Lady Eagles opened the 2020 season by going 2-1 over the first week.
Southern picked up wins versus Lexington Catholic (60-53) and Madison Central (57-31) before falling to Whitley County (70-64).
First-year Southern coach Josh Curtis said the team had shown outstanding effort in each of its games.
“We are defending well for it to be early in the season,” he said. “Our energy and effort have been consistent.”
Cornelison led the team in scoring against LexCath and Central with 19 and 25 points, respectively. Against Whitley County, Estepp stepped up with a 22 point effort and 12 rebounds to pace the Lady Eagles.
Through three games, Cornelison has averaged 18.7 points per game, followed by Estep’s 11.3. Estep has also averaged 11.7 rebounds per game to start the season.
Flannery has averaged 10.7 points per contest.
Curtis is hopeful that Macie Daniels will return next week after going down with an ankle sprain.
“It hurts losing someone like Macie in the first game because she brings a lot to our team and helps space the floor out,” he said. “The positive of that is it has forced other kids to step up, and we have had some players be very productive to fill her void.”
Lady Pirates pick up two wins
The Berea Lady Pirates improved to 2-1 on the season with wins over Woodford County (86-57) and Sayre (64-36).
Coach Dammian Stepp said the players are overcoming a limited offseason because of the pandemic.
“The team is starting to come around,” he said. “It was a slow start, like many other teams, with the kids who have not had the time in the offseason and having to learn on the run, at times.
“It’s good to have experienced players we can lean on early.”
Against Woodford, Madison Howell and Alexis Newman dropped in 15 points each, while Mati Stepp added 13 points.
Against Sayre in the first round of the 11th Region All “A” Tournament, Newman enjoyed a 28-point performance. Howell added 10 in the win.
Through three games, the Lady Pirates has three players averaging double digits, with Howell leading the way with 16.2 points per game to go along with 6.2 rebounds per game. Newman has averaged 13.2 points per game, while Stepp has notched 10.2 points per contest.
Chesney Lovins has averaged 6 rebounds per game.
