eaching is a challenging profession during a normal year. But this year, teachers have faced challenges like no other as COVID-19 has emptied schools and forced teachers to adapt to a new routine.
To show their appreciation for their teachers, a group of Madison Southern High School students with the school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) showed their appreciation last Wednesday by creating small thank you packages for the teachers.
“We do a teacher appreciation breakfast every year, and we’re trying to come up with a quarantine edition,” Family Sciences Teacher Emily Alexander said. “It’s much harder to pull off since we can’t get in groups. We had to come up with a concept that was easier for us to do from home.”
Senior Aspen Glover said saying thanks is extra important during the pandemic.
“We are thankful for all the essential workers in the community, as well as our teachers,” Glover said.
The FCCLA group passed out 80 thank you packages to Madison Southern teachers. Thank you items included homemade popcorn seasoning and gift cards.
“The club wanted to make sure that teachers knew they are not forgotten, and we realize how much work they are putting into NIT,” Alexander said.
FCCLA officers put packages on teachers’ front porches while maintaining appropriate distance presented the gifts.
