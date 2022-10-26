Glenna Joyce Combs, 77, wife of Bill Combs of Berea, passed away on Wednesday Oct. 19, 2022 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Glenna was born in Jackson County to the late Merida and Mildred Gabbard Isaacs, she was also a member of Pilot Knob Missionary Baptist Church. Glenna is survived by her husband Bill Combs, and her sons; Charlie (Pat) Dean, and David Dean, her brother Dale (Joella) Isaacs and her sister Myrna Wright, her grandchildren; Sarah (Brad) Anglin, Leah (Seth) Lowe, Lindy (Tyler) Coutu, Leandra (Willis) Ring, and Cindy Dean, and 7 great-grandchildren. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements.
