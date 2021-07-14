Glenna Sawyer Rice, of West Chester, PA and formerly Berea, KY, died on February 9, 2021, just shy of her 91st birthday
A Memorial Celebration 1:00 – 3:00 PM Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Boone Tavern Event Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to Pine Mountain Settlement School (Glenna Rice Reading Camp Fund), 36 Hwy 510, Bledsoe, KY 40810.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
