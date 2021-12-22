GLORIA JEAN WATKINS (bell hooks) of Berea, KY transitioned to her final chapter on December 15, 2021 after an extended illness. The family honored her wish to be at home surrounded by family and friends.
Gloria was born on September 25, 1952 in Hopkinsville, KY to Veodis and Rosa Bell Watkins. Although she embraced some Buddhist beliefs she remained a member of the Virginia Street Baptist Church, Hopkinsville.
She was a 1970 graduate of Hopkinsville High School and went on to earn a B.A. from Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA; M.A. from University of Wisconsin Madison; and PhD in Literature from University of CA at Santa Cruz. She gained international fame as an author, feminist, intellectual, and cultural critic. After traveling the globe Gloria returned to KY as distinguished professor at Berea College and made her home there since 2004. She published over 40 books and 5 children’s books under the pen-name bell hooks which she adopted from her maternal great-grandmother Bell Blair Hooks. To date her books are published in over 15 different languages.
Her awards and accolades are too numerous to list but the family wanted to highlight the following:
2001…..International Literary Hall of Fame Inductee
2015….. The bell hooks Institute was established at Berea College
2018….. KY Writers Hall of Fame Inductee
2020…..”All About Love :New Visions” made top 10 for paperback of New York Times Best Seller List
2021…..Berea College -Women & Gender Studies Dept was renamed the bell hooks Center
Gloria was proceeded in death by her parents and 1 sister, Theresa King. Survivors include brother Kenneth Watkins- Atlanta, GA; sisters Sarah Chambers-Hopkinsville, KY; Valeria Watkins-Berea, KY; Gwenda (Dennis) Motley Hopkinsville, KY; Angela Malone-Tampa, FL; 5 nieces 1 nephew; great nieces and nephews; and 3 great-great nieces
Because Gloria’s love for reading began as a child, we felt she would want contributions and memorials to be made to the Christian County Literacy Council (https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=CGQPNACBYNRZA) which promotes reading for children or the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville Christian County (https://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org/contact/) where a biographical exhibit is on display.
Arrangements for cremation will be handled by Lakes Funeral Home in Berea. A Celebration of life service for our beloved sister, and aunt Gloria Jean Watkins will take place at a later time.
