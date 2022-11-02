Gloria Jolene Calhoun, 84, of Richmond, passed away, Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
Gloria was born in Missouri to the late Wilbur and Viola Browley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wallace Judson Calhoun, and two children, Mek “Mack” Calhoun and the late Cynthia Martin.
She is survived by her children, David Paul Martin, Neil (Glenda) Martin, Jason New, Holly Calhoun, Meri Calhoun, and Ellen McHone; stepbrother, Jay Browley; 18 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
The family will accept visitors from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home, then proceed to the Martin-Calhoun Cemetery for burial. Pallbearers will be David Martin, Neil Martin, Shawn Martin, Shane Martin, Devin Roy, Christopher Martin, Wayne Fryer, and Jason New.
