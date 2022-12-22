Goal for 2023: Develop a daily reading routine

I, of course, love the Christmas holiday, but there is just something about New Year’s that I find ultimately appealing. It’s a time for reflection and renewal, the point where you set intentions for the future. New Year’s is where all your not-so-great habits can seemingly be effortlessly replaced by good ones.
It may come as a surprise, being the Madison County Public Library Director, that one of my intentions for 2023 is to develop the habit of daily reading. This may be especially shocking since my last column was about surpassing my 2022 goal of reading 52 books. Most of these were audiobooks. While I love audiobooks - especially their multitasking aspect - and find being read to extremely soothing, I do want to make more of an effort to engage with the printed word on a consistent basis.
Again, this is no slight to audiobooks. There is no “sub-par” form of reading. Listening to a story is as good for you as reading. Audiobooks stimulate your brain in ways similar to reading a printed book. Listening to a story works the language processing and sensory parts of the brain. Your mind creates imagery to provide a visual connection as you auditorily process the story. The experiential part of your brain is put to work as well, as it connects words you are listening to with experiences you’ve had in your own life.
While we also exercise these parts of our brain and mentally create new worlds when reading the printed word, the physical engagement with a book may provide even more benefits. The actual process of turning pages and holding a book creates context for the brain and enhances focus. You attain and recall more information by reading printed text. Reading on a device like a Kindle that closely mimics the act of turning pages and is free of distraction (unlike reading on a computer which involves scrolling or overstimulating ads) can produce similar results. Simply stated, reading - of all kinds - is good for your health and wellness.
As with any activity, consistency matters. The mind needs training just as the body does. One jog around the block won’t allow you to run a marathon the next day. Committing to and prioritizing daily reading is the best way to exercise your mental muscle.
Daily reading does not have to be time consuming to enhance wellbeing. Reading for just fifteen minutes per day can improve cognition, memory and concentration, as well as reduce stress. In fact, a study conducted by Sussex University indicated reading for even a short period of time reduces stress by as much as 68%. Losing yourself in a book can help you escape from the worries and stressors of daily life. Physical tension can also be reduced after just fifteen minutes of reading. Your muscles literally relax while reading a book. Reading before bed can lead to a more restful night’s sleep, especially when you choose a book over a screen. A consistent reading habit can be quite the game changer.
The Madison County Public Library has all you need to create a daily reading habit. We have new releases and popular titles, as well as time-tested favorites, for all ages in multiple formats. The public library exists to make reading more accessible to everyone.
Habits are generally formed after two months. Join me in committing to read at least fifteen minutes per day in January and February, and by the end of 2023, daily reading will become an automatic part of our routines.
