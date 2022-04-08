Baby Farm Soaps of Berea and Berea Fitness collaborated for a unique, free event for the community last weekend.
The first “Goat Yoga” event was a success last Sunday afternoon with both sessions in almost full attendance. Erin Schneider, along with her husband Jeff Schneider are the owners of Baby Farm Soaps and the owners of the goats who participated in the yoga event.
“We started raising goats about six to seven years ago,” Schneider said. “This is the first time we have ever had this many babies.”
Schneider credits the community for the idea of having the creative event.
“I kept seeing things in the Berea Groups and with it being spring and the babies being born, it was, ‘Goat yoga, goat yoga, I want to do Goat Yoga,’” she said. “I messaged Veronica and said, ‘The people want this, let’s make this happen.’”
Goat yoga is very similar to a traditional yoga class with an instructor and participants, the only difference being that the participants have the interaction of goats. The relaxed environment encourages laughter and cuddles from the young goats while still balancing the body and mind.
“I love it and I hope they bring it back,” participant Tracy McKinney said. “This takes the ordinary to extraordinary. It’s therapeutic.”
Suzanne Brean also was in attendance.
“It’s a lot of fun. I have done dog yoga, but never goat yoga,” she said.
Christine Dinsmore, another participant laughed saying, “This is great.”
As one goat enjoyed comfortably sitting on her back as she was in pose. She said, “I can’t believe he is still sitting on me.” McKinney, Brean, and Dinsmore were only three in attendance of around 30 participants for the 1 p.m. session.
“We have such a great community for this,” Schneider added. “Berea is just so hip.”
Veronica Rosignoli was the instructor during the special yoga sessions and is also the owner of Berea Fitness, along with her husband Don Rosignoli. She hopes to collaborate with Baby Farm Soaps again.
“This was so fun with a huge turnout,” she said. “The room we are using for this is an annex room that we use for immunocompromised.”
Rosignoli added the annex is available to members for multiple things including personal training if members would prefer.
“I would gladly do a goat yoga session again,” she said.
Citizens can check out all of the group classes Berea Fitness offers on their website: www.bereafitness.com. The Berea Fitness app is also free. If not a member, citizens can visit the facility for three days before committing to a membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.